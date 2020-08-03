CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 172 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,069,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $106,201,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $66,663,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $103.34 on Monday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.