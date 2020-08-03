Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Southern Copper by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.