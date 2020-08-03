Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $131.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $309,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,665.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,439 shares of company stock worth $34,340,736 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

