Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $131.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $309,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,665.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,439 shares of company stock worth $34,340,736 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vermilion Energy Inc Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Vermilion Energy Inc Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,048 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,048 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp
CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Co
CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in International Paper Co
Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
Alerian MLP ETF Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates
Alerian MLP ETF Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust
Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report