Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of ICU Medical worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,402,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of ICUI opened at $183.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.89 and a 52-week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total value of $3,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,556,486.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares in the company, valued at $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,969 shares of company stock worth $9,056,253. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.