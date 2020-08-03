PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of PTC worth $15,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PTC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

