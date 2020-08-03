FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of FMC worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FMC by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

