Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,403 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,403 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,608 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 720,037 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

