Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 43,748 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.18 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

