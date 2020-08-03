CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $1.18 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2020

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $55,092,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $51,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $35,074,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,826,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $18,041,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

