Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.49.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $125.95 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.