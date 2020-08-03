Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,061 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

