Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $3,129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

