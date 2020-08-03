Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 700.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,922 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $125.90 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,398.89 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.