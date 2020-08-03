Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

GWPH opened at $127.63 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $175.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 758,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,612. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

