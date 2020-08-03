Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 967.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of CCL opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 1.85. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.