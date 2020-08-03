Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.