Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 45,785 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,649,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.29. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

