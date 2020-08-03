Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

