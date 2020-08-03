Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 674,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 352.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

