Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,517 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 288.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

AGZ opened at $121.71 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74.

