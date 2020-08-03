Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $72,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,859,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $52,588,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.