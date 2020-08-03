Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

