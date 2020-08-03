Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,410 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $11,450,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $10,514,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

MGM stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

