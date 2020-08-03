Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 15,966 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

HPP opened at $23.57 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

