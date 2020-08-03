Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,321 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 270,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,794,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,283,000 after purchasing an additional 881,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,599,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,234 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 41.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,480 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

