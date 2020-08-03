Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 155,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after buying an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after buying an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,784,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE:EV opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.