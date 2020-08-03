TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,533,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in TCF Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 781,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 110,405 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

TCF Financial stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

