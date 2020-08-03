Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 5,012 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 833,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after acquiring an additional 867,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 59,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 417,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

