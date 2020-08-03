Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,563 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.0% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,693,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 101.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 472,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 208.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $298,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,800 shares of company stock worth $1,754,372. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

