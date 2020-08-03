Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $2,430,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 729.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $37.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

