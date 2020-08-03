Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,872 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $95.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

