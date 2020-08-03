Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 48.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 214.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

