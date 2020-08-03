Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.92 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $203.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $190.25. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $228.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,271.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

