Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

