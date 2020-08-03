Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.09 Million Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

