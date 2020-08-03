Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

CONE stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $3,619,096 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

