Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Mercury General worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 236.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

