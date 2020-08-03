Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Genuine Parts by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 98.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 620,612 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 314.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 330,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $18,617,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC opened at $90.15 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

