Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $34,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

