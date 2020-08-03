Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $38,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

