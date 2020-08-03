Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.53 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Loews worth $39,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. TD Securities raised their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

