Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $39.95 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $193.63 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.33. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

