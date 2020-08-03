Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 24.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,350,000 after purchasing an additional 887,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 20.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $105,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 11,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $366,407.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,142,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,654 shares of company stock valued at $5,927,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

VCYT stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Veracyte Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

