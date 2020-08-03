Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,291 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $40,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 476,322 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 310,444 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

