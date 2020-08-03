Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of BCE worth $42,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $41.93 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

