Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.68% of Assurant worth $42,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $98,863,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after buying an additional 287,138 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,266,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Assurant by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,176,000 after buying an additional 202,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $14,664,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $107.47 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

