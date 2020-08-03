Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 571 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 73.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of CINF opened at $77.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

