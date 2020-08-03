Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $507,000 Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $35.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -884.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.