Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $205.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

