Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.5% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 96,831 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 543,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 243.2% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

